Russia grabs gold in tumbling at 35th FIG World Championships in Baku

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Jani Babayeva - Trend:

The Russian men’s team ranked first in tumbling scoring 112.800 at the 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships in Baku, Trend reports on Nov. 19.

UK’s team ranked second (111.200 points) while the Danish team ranked third (106.900 points).

The 35th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Championships is being held in Baku from November 18 through November 21.

About 270 gymnasts from 33 countries are taking part in the competition.