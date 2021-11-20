ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

Society 20 November 2021 10:56 (UTC+04:00)
ANAMA employee and State Border Service Warrant Officer injured in mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 20

By Samir Ali – Trend:

An employee of the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) and a warrant officer of the State Border Service (SBS) were injured as a result of mine explosion in Azerbaijan’s Zangilan, Trend reports citing the press service of the General Prosecutor's Office.

According to the information, on November 19, at about 15:00 (GMT+4), an employee of ANAMA Vagif Babayev, sent to the Zangilan district to search for unexploded ordnance, and warrant officer of the SBS Renat Agababaev, got injured due to an anti-tank mine explosion, receiving various injuries.

The prosecutor's office examined the scene of the incident, a forensic medical examination was ordered, and other procedural actions were carried out.

The fact is being investigated in the Gubadli Military Prosecutor's Office.

