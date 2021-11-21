Azerbaijan confirms 1,889 more COVID-19 cases, 2,537 recoveries
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 21
Trend:
Azerbaijan has detected 1,889 new COVID-19 cases, 2,537 patients have recovered, and 25 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
Up until now, 573,974 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 538,211 of them have recovered, and 7,624 people have died. Currently, 28,139 people are under treatment in special hospitals.
To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 11,740 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 5,443,180 tests have been conducted so far.
