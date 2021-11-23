Deputy minister discloses number of families of martyrs, war veterans employed in Azerbaijan

Society 23 November 2021 20:04 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 23

By Khumay Aghajanova - Trend:

More than 8,200 families of martyrs and war veterans of the 44-day second Karabakh War have been employed in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Deputy Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Anar Karimov said during discussion of the bill "On the budget of the State Social Protection Fund for 2022" (second reading) at the meeting of the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports.

Karimov stressed that the social benefits are still being raised.

“One of the important issues is housing,” deputy minister added. “The work is underway to provide families of martyrs and war veterans with 6,365 apartments built for former internally displaced people.”

