Azerbaijan limits import of poultry products from number of countries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Chingiz Safarli – Trend:

Azerbaijan’s Food Safety Agency has temporarily limited the transit of live poultry through Azerbaijan from four countries - the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia and Hungary, Trend reports citing the agency.

According to the agency, following the information of the World Organization for Animal Health (OIE), highly pathogenic avian influenza was registered in Utrecht (Netherlands), Wielkopolska administrative territory (Poland), Trnava (Slovakia) and administrative-territorial units Csongrad and Bekesh (Hungary).

In this regard, a temporary restriction was introduced on the transit through Azerbaijan of live poultry and hatching eggs, poultry meat, finished meat products, all types of poultry products, feed additives for poultry, import of equipment used for cutting and processing poultry.

Also, an appeal was made to the State Customs Committee to take appropriate measures on vehicles entering or passing through the territory of Azerbaijan.