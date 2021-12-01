Bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen from military helicopter crash, taken to farewell ceremony (PHOTO)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 1
By Chingiz Safarli - Trend:
The bodies of Azerbaijani servicemen who died in the crash of a military helicopter, were taken to a farewell ceremony that will be held at the Serhedchi Olympic Sports Center in Baku, Trend reports on Dec. 1.
The names of victims:
- Colonel Fuzuli Ali Javadov
- Colonel Emil Nazirov
- Major Elmir Hasanov
- Major Emil Shahid
- Major Elbrus Akhmadov
- Major Emil Akhmadkhanov
- Major Emil Aliyev
- Captain of the Medical Service Jeyhun Akhmadkhanov
- Captain Javid Bayramli
- Captain Hayyam Aliyev
- Captain Teymur Garaisayev
- Lieutenant Abdulla Suleymanov
- Senior Lieutenant Farid Nagiyev
- Elchin Nabiyev
In addition, it is reported as a result of the accident, two soldiers on board survived - Lieutenant Colonel Emil Jafarov and Captain Ramin Adilov.
Оn November 30, at about 10:40 am (GMT+4), a military helicopter of the State Border Service crashed during training flights at the Garaheybat aviation range.
