Bill "On Media" outlines inadmissibility of illegal interference in professional activity of journalists in Azerbaijan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 10
Trend:
Illegal interference in the professional activity of journalists in Azerbaijan is unacceptable, Trend reports on Dec. 10.
This issue has been outlined in the bill "On Media".
According to the bill, persecution, pressure on journalists in connection with the collection, preparation, editing, and writing, the transmission of information intended for society, which is not limited by the Azerbaijani legislation, is unacceptable.
Journalists have the right to independence, to unite in organizations representing their interests, to personal inviolability while conducting their professional duty, to defend their honor and dignity.
