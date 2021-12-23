Photo exhibition dedicated to 880th anniversary of Ganjavi held in Pakistan and Indonesia (PHOTO)

Organized by the Eurasian Regional Center of the Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum (ICYF-ERC), in partnership with the “Art Council” Art Center in Azerbaijan, a mobile photo exhibition dedicated to the 880th anniversary of the great Azerbaijani poet and thinker Nizami Ganjavi was held in December in the central streets and squares of Lahore (Pakistan) and Jakarta (Indonesia). During the exhibition, photos of the characters of Nizami's poem "Seven Beauties" were demonstrated and questions from residents of the city, who came to see the exhibition, were answered. The Indonesian OIC Youth Forum and the Pakistan Youth Advocacy Network provided organizational support for these events.

Along with other events, international conferences, dedicated to the 880th anniversary of Nizami Ganjavi were held in Jakarta and Lahore during this year with the participation of both local and Azerbaijani scientists, lecturers and students in both online or auditorial format.

It should be noted that, similar events were held in a number of other countries (Russia, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan etc.) with the organization and partnership of the ICYF-ERC.

Main goals of such events, organized by the ICYF-ERC, are to contribute to the establishment of cultural relationships between peoples, getting information about the cultures by the youth and dissemination of Nizami’s heritage in Islamic domain.