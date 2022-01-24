First regular passenger bus from Baku arrives in liberated Aghdam (PHOTO)
AGHDAM, Azerbaijan, Jan. 24
Trend:
A 50-seat regular bus from Baku arrived in Aghdam city [liberated from Armenian occupation in the 2020 second Karabakh war] on January 24, Trend's Karabakh bureau said.
The regular bus trips on Baku-Aghdam-Baku route started in the morning. The trips are operated from the territory of the Baku International Bus Terminal Complex.
Will be updated
