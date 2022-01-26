Baku preparing to host FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Cup will be held at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Azerbaijan on Feb. 12-13, 2022, Trend reports.

It is expected that 63 athletes from 14 countries will participate in the first international competitions organized by the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF) in 2022.

The competition will be broadcast live on local Idman TV.