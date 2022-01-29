Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 29

Trend:

Some 34,546 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on January 29, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 2,945 citizens, the second one - 1,889 citizens and the booster dose – 29,712.

Totally, up until now, 11,971,021 citizens have been vaccinated, 5,228,014 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,740,859 people - the second dose while 2,002,148 people – the booster dose.