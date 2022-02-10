Azerbaijan exceeds WHO vaccination threshold for both doses of COVID-19 vaccine - WHO
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 10
By Samir Ali - Trend:
Some 47 percent of Azerbaijan's population has been vaccinated with both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, which exceeds the World Health Organization (WHO) target by 40 percent, Representative of the WHO to the Republic of Azerbaijan Hande Harmanci said, Trend reports.
According to her, the infections of Omicron COVID-19 strain increase in Azerbaijan, whereas death rates are decreasing due to the vaccination.
“Vaccination is also very important for pregnant women, as well as for those who are at particular risk,” Harmanci said.
