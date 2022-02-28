ANAMA keeps conducting de-mining operations in Azerbaijan's liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 28
Trend:
Some 33 anti-personnel and 24 anti-tank mines, as well as 266 unexploded ordnance have been found and cleared during mine-clearing operations over a period of February 21-26 in Azerbaijan's Tartar, Aghdam, Fuzuli, Shusha, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan, the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) told Trend.
During this period, 94.8 hectares of Azerbaijani liberated lands were cleared of mines and unexploded ordnance, said the ANAMA.
