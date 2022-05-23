Nar subscribers opt for digital service channels

On the back of its customer-oriented strategy, Nar has released its customer service indicators for the first quarter of 2022. According to the calculations, the customers prefer “Nar+” app, which allows to perform a range of important operations, such as checking the balance, activating the new tariff, selecting the Internet package in a few seconds.

Thus, compared to last year, the use of "Nar+" increased by half a million to 6.6 million. Subscribers can have real-time chat within the application to get prompt answers to their questions. During the reporting period, subscribers received responses to their inquiries within the first 24 seconds.

For as much as, most Nar subscribers conduct more number operations through the application, there is a decrease in the number of calls to call centres and visits to Nar service centres. Thus, during the first three months of 2022, both the number of calls to 777 Call Centers and visits to Nar Centers decreased by 17%, respectively. 93% of inquiries received by the call centre were resolved on the first call. 89% of front desk visitors have had highest regard for the level of service provided at the service centres.

Azerfon (Nar trademark) started operating on March 21, 2007 and in a short period of time became one of the leading companies in the field of telecommunications in Azerbaijan. For the first time in the country, Nar introduced 3G technology and launched an extensive 4G network. The company is the leading mobile operator in the country according to the Net Promoter Score for the last 3 years.