Azerbaijan shares data on budget allocations for defense, national security in 2021

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The amount of state budget allocations for defense and national security of Azerbaijan grew in 2021, Minister of Finance Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the remark at a meeting of Azerbaijan’s parliamentary committee on economic policy, industry and entrepreneurship during the discussion of the bill on “Implementation of the 2021 state budget of Azerbaijan” on May 25.

According to him, over 4.5 billion manat ($2.6 billion) was allocated for the defense and national security, which is 787 million manat ($462.9 million) or 21 percent more than in 2020.

The minister noted that the increase in the defense capability and national security of Azerbaijan has been carried out by an order of President Ilham Aliyev.