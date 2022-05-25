Award ceremony held for winners of Baku Aerobic Gymnastics Championship among youngsters in individual program

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 25. The ceremony of awarding winners of the 6th Baku Championship in Aerobic Gymnastics among gymnasts in the specified age category (aged 8 and below) in individual program has been held at Baku Olympic Sports Complex, Trend reports.

In the mentioned age category among girls, Madina Ibrahimli rose to the highest step of the podium, Melisa Mustafazade took the second place, Leyla Mahmudova took the third step of the podium. All of the gymnasts represent the "Ojag Sport" club.

The 6th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics is being held at Baku Olympic Sports Complex.

Some 80 gymnasts from “Ojaq” Sport Club, “Zirve” Sports Complex, “Grace” Sports Complex and Sumgait Olympic Sports Complex are competing for medals at these competitions.

At the Baku Championship, athletes are taking part in the Age Categories of youngsters (born in 2014-2015), children (born in 2011-2013), pre-juniors (born in 2008-2010) and juniors (born in 2005-2007), while pre-juniors (born in 2008-2010), juniors (born in 2005-2007) and seniors (born in 2004 and older) will perform at the Azerbaijan Championship.

According to the relevant Age Categories, gymnasts will compete in the Individual program within Mixed Pairs, Trios and Groups.