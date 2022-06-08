Haas F1 Team drivers have high hopes for Azerbaijan Grand Prix

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 8. Haas F1 Team racing drivers have great hopes for the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Haas' Team Principal Guenther Steiner said, Trend reports citing the Press Service of the team.

"My first impression was that I was surprised how nice the city and track is, not having known Baku before at all – because it wasn’t on my list of places to go,” he stated. "Obviously the circuit is split as you say in two elements – very fast and very twisty. Since our cars are in good condition, I think we can achieve a good result".

Baku's Formula 1 circuit winds its way alongside walls of the Old City, glass-fronted skyscrapers, and architecture from various periods that reflect Baku’s cultural legacy, the team said.