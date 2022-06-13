Azerbaijani snipers improving their professionalism through exercises - MoD (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 13. Exercises are being held in the Azerbaijan Army to increase professionalism and improve the combat skills of snipers in line with the combat training plan for 2022, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, during the exercises, snipers fulfill tasks of selecting the firing position at nighttime and in the daylight hours, detecting targets located at various distances, and destroying them with an accurate fire in both individual and group order, as well as other tasks.