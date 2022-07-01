Majority of risk group citizens vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 1. Azerbaijan successfully continues the process of vaccination against coronavirus COVID-19, Azerbaijani Health Minister Teymur Musayev told reporters, Trend reports.

According to him, 90 percent of risk group citizens have already been vaccinated.

“These people even received a booster dose of the vaccine. I am glad that the civil responsibility of our citizens is at a high level. According to the statistics of vaccination of the population in total, this figure is about 74 percent,” Musayev noted.

“The coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic brings new surprises every time. Therefore, we must take the necessary measures for the autumn season in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) recommendation. We can talk about the end of the pandemic if we will go through the autumn season without a significant increase in COVID-19 cases," Musayev added.