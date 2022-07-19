Azerbaijan prepares support measures for employment of country’s Aghali village residents

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 19. The State Employment Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population of Azerbaijan started measures to provide social security and support to the first participants of ‘Great Return’ to Azerbaijani liberated Karabakh region - residents of Aghali village, Zangilan district, the ministry told Trend.

According to the ministry, State Employment Agency is working to organize self-employment and provide jobs for resettled residents.

The ministry said that the Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA), Agrarian Credit and Development Agency under Azerbaijani Ministry of Agriculture and Executive Power of Zangilan district attracted 30 residents of Aghali village to the self-employment program.

Participants will be provided with detailed information on entrepreneurial activities and related support mechanisms, during the trainings, ministry said.

These people, at the next stage, will be able to work in spheres of car service, construction, repairmen of household appliances, tailors, hairdressers, in the production of flour products and trade within the framework of self-employment program.

They will be provided with equipment in their areas of activity within the framework of self-employment program.

State-owned enterprises and private companies operating in Aghali village also were identified, and requirements for vacancies to provide employment for residents were examined.

It is planned to organize vocational training courses in Aghali village and implement activities under the ‘Co-financing of workers' salaries with the employer’ program in the future.