Azerbaijan confirms 563 more COVID-19 cases, 520 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Azerbaijan has detected 563 new COVID-19 cases, 520 patients have recovered, and one patient has died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 802,623 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 789,667 of them have recovered, and 9,762 people have died. Currently, 3,194 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 4,000 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,076,185 tests have been conducted so far.