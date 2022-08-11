Ministry of Ecology talks eruption of mud volcano in Baku's Garadagh district

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 11. A mud volcano has erupted today in Garadagh district of Baku, Trend reports via representative of the Ministry’s Biodiversity Protection Service Arzu Babayeva.

No settlements are located near the volcano.

"Specialists of the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources are conducting appropriate monitoring in connection with the eruption," she stated.

Lokbatan mud volcano is located on the oilfield site of the same name of the coast of Caspian sea, 15 kilometers southwest of Baku. It's one of the five most active mud volcanoes in the world. Since 1810, the volcano has erupted 25 times. The previous eruption was recorded in 2017.