Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 12. A total of 1,409 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 14, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 214 citizens, the second dose to 127 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 908 citizens. As many as 160 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,839,106 vaccine doses were administered, 5,370,143 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,859,564 people – the second dose, 3,352,155 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 257,134 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.