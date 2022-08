KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijani athletes will participate in competitions on eight sports disciplines on August 17 within V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports.

These are 3x3 basketball, judo, fencing, swimming, archery, gymnastics, kickboxing and karate.

V Islamic Solidarity Games are being held from August 9 through 18. In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.