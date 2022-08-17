Azerbaijani judokas win gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games (PHOTO)

KONYA, Türkiye, August 17. Azerbaijani male judo team won a gold medal at V Islamic Solidarity Games, Trend reports

Azerbaijani judokas Ibrahim Aliyev, Telman Valiyev, Elmar Gasimov and Zelim Tskaev defeated their Turkish opponents with a score of 3:2.

The V Islamic Solidarity Games are taking place in Konya, Türkiye, from August 9 through August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games. The competitions are held at 14 venues in Konya. According to the results of the competitions, 355 medals will be awarded to athletes.