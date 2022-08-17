...
Sailors complete their task in competitions at Sea Cup contest (PHOTO)

17 August 2022
BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 17. Sailors completed the task 'Artillery shooting at naval targets' in the 'Sea Cup' contest to be held within the 'International Army Games-2022' in the territorial waters of Azerbaijan in the Caspian Sea, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense.

Under the terms of task, artillery firing was carried out on small-sized naval targets at a distance of 3,000 meters. To destroy the target, 40 bullets were issued to the crews of artillery installations.

During the task, a special shipboard shield was used as a naval target.

