Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth and Sports to decide on payment of parts of funds from sports gambling

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Azerbaijan makes an amendment to the Law 'On organization and conduct of sports gambling', Trend reports.

Prime minister Ali Asadov has signed the relevant document.

According to the amendment, an institution determined by the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan will be paid a part of the funds remaining after-tax deduction from the total turnover received from sports gambling, which was directed to the development of physical culture and sports

Earlier, these funds were paid to the National Olympic Committee of Azerbaijan.