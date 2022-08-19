Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. A total of 1,509 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 19, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 239 citizens, the second dose to 237 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 894 citizens. As many as 139 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,845,853 vaccine doses were administered, 5,371,238 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,860,758 people – the second dose, 3,356,073 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 257,784 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.