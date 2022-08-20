Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:44

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 20. A total of 1,395 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on August 20, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 253 citizens, the second dose also to 253 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 809 citizens. As many as 122 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,847,248 vaccine doses were administered, 5,371,491 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,860,969 people – the second dose, 3,356,882 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 257,906 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.