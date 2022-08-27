Title changed: UN top officials still haven't visited region after Karabakh conflict - Azerbaijani president's assistant (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 16:11

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 27. UN top officials still haven't visited the region after the end of the Karabakh conflict, Assistant to the President of Azerbaijan, Head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said during his speech at a conference in Azerbaijan’s Shusha city, Trend reports.

According to Hajiyev, after such a conflict, which lasted more than 30 years, and led to such humanitarian catastrophes and tragedies, a visit to the region at the level of the UN top leadership should have taken place and the facts of the settlement of this conflict and the implementation of UN Security Council resolutions should have been approved.

"Unfortunately, just as the resolutions of the UN Security Council remained on paper for 30 years, and the UN leadership conducts no serious activity on this issue. There is no ‘Marshall Plan’ with respect to Azerbaijan," he said.

The official stressed that Azerbaijan has national resources.

"At the same time, examples of solidarity are very important here. For example, the fraternal support of Türkiye, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, proposals for a school project in Fuzuli and other projects are an example of solidarity and brotherhood. Such steps are positively assessed by Azerbaijan," added Hajiyev.