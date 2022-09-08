Azerbaijan names number of children registered to study at school in liberated Aghali

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 8. A total of 61 children were registered to study at the secondary school in Azerbaijan’s liberated Aghali village, Zangilan district, Head of the Department of Organization and Management of General and Preschool Education at the Ministry of Science and Education Elnur Aliyev said, Trend reports.

Aliyev made the remark during a speech at a training seminar on dialogue in the fields of media and education.

"On September 15, after almost 30 years, the first school bell will ring in our liberated territories," he said.

Besides, according to him, it’s planned to admit 18 children to the kindergarten [in Aghali village].

A phased opening of pre-school educational institutions is also envisaged in other liberated territories, added the official.