BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The population of Azerbaijan has increased by 35,243 people (0.3 percent) since the beginning of 2022, the country's State Statistical Committee told Trend.

The population of Azerbaijan stands at 10,191,609 people as of August 1, 2022.

A total of 52.9 percent of the total population are urban, while 47.1 percent are rural residents. The ratio between the number of males and females remained unchanged.