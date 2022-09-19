'Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute' activity presentation at Lutfi Zade Technology Center (PHOTO)

On September 15, 2022, Innovation Management and TRIZ İnstitute (IMTI) corporative presentation took place at the Lutfi Zadeh Technology Center.

Chairman of the Board of the Institute "Innovation Management and TRIZ Institute", prof. Ali Kutvan provided the guests with detailed information about the activities of the institute and informed about the prospects and further tasks of this organization.

It should be noted that the TRIZ- Theory of İnventive Problem Solving was created by the inventor, science fiction writer, native of Baku Genrikh Altshuller and has been widely used for many years in corporations such as Samsung, Boeing, Pfizer, Procter & Gamble, etc.

The Executive Director of the Institute, Natig Aliyev, told the participants about the activities of the Institute in the field of promoting a special area of ​​theory, TRIZ-Pedagogy, and about the success of educational institutions of the republic at the International Invention Competition "TRIZ Cup", which is held by the international organization "TRIZ Developers Summit".

It is indicative that the Baku European Lyceum of Azerbaijan has twice won the Grand Prix of this weighty in the invention world creative competition among young people.

Then the guests were greeted by the Honored Inventor of the USSR, Academician of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences Fakhraddin Gabibov.

The scientist expressed his wishes for the further development of innovative activities to the İMTİ and presented a number of meaningful recommendations in this regard.

Head of the Department of Innovation, Training, Publications of the Center for Examination of Patents and Trademarks of the State Agency for Intellectual Property, Academician of the International Academy of Ecology and Life Safety Aydin Huseynov noted the importance of stimulating creative thinking from an early age and suggested conducting educational activity with this issue.

Questions of authorship of innovative developments were also presented for discussion on scientist part.

Raya Aliyarzade, Deputy Director of the Baku European Lyceum, presented the meeting participants with brief information about the activities of the STEAM Center of the Lyceum and suggested that they further discuss the possibility of introducing TRIZ educational practices in this direction.

Saida Akhmedova, lecturer at the Department of Aviation Security, Chairman of the TRIZ Club of the National Aviation Academy, spoke about the importance of teaching the theory of TRIZ as a subject in civil aviation and invited students of the European Lyceum to the academy to get acquainted with the creative activities of students.

Pasha Holding's Innovation Programs Coordinator Orkhan Babayev took the initiative to organize a joint IMTI workshop to improve the implementation of innovative technologies in educational institutions.

Further, according to the program of the event, Brainstorming session was organized on a given topic, where, along with the above-mentioned guests, Galib Sharifov, Head of the Education Quality Department of the State Pedagogical University, Samir Alekberzade, Inventor, Baku European Lyceum TRIZ Project Coordinator Sevinj Huseynova, IMTI employee Ayel Salekhova also participated.

At the end of the meeting, Professor Ali Kutvan, on behalf of the institute, expressed gratitude to the leadership of the Lutfi Zade Technology Center, in particular, Imran Baghirov and Turkan Quluzade, for the collaboration and expressed his intention to jointly create an authorized Brainstorming center to solve invention and innovative issues ( Problem Solving) in various directions.