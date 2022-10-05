Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 5. A total of 779 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 5, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 313 citizens, the second dose – 145 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 273 citizens. As many as 48 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,895,043 vaccine doses were administered, 5,384,404 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,868,155 people – the second dose, 3,380,500 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 261,984 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.