Armenia committed aggression against Turkic-Islamic cultural and spiritual heritage - CMO (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 19. Armenia committed not only ethnic cleansing and genocide against Azerbaijan but also an aggression against Turkic-Islamic cultural and spiritual heritage, Chairman of Azerbaijan's Caucasian Muslims Office (CMO) Sheikhulislam Allahshukur Pashazade said on October 19 at the 3rd meeting of Muslim religious leaders of the member countries of the Organization of Turkic States, organized by the CMO in the Gulustan Palace in Baku, Trend reports.

According to Pashazade, in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh, Armenia vandalized monuments of cultural, historical and spiritual heritage, and turned mosques into barns.

"Armenia, engaging in falsifications, tried to Gregorianize even Orthodox churches and Albanian-Udi temples. Under the leadership of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva, historical mosques and temples in Karabakh are being restored, and an invaluable contribution is being made to the Turkic-Islamic culture," he noted.