Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 27. A total of 863 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on October 27, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 318 citizens, the second dose – 171 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 313 citizens. As many as 61 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,909,465 vaccine doses were administered, 5,389,584 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,871,115 people – the second dose, 3,385,875 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 262,891 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.