Trip of Turkish travelers to Azerbaijani Karabakh and East Zangazur continues (PHOTO)

LACHIN, Azerbaijan, October 30. The trip of 30 members of the Club of Turkish travelers to Karabakh and East Zangazur liberated from occupation continues. After the city of Shusha and Aghdam, Turkish travelers visited Lachin and Kalbajar. The group is led by Salman Arinsh, president of the Turkish Travelers Club, which is ranked as one of the top 50 international travelers in the world according to Nomadmania's global rankings.

According to Trend's Karabakh bureau, during the visit, the visitors were provided with detailed information about Lachin. Along the way, travelers saw with their own eyes cities, villages, residential buildings, civilian objects, religious and cultural-historical monuments that were destroyed during the occupation of Azerbaijani lands by Armenia. At the same time, they watched with surprise the restoration of schools and kindergartens, cemeteries, historical and cultural monuments that were subjected to Armenian vandalism.

The guests were also informed about ongoing and upcoming construction work in the territories liberated from occupation.

Nurshan Yildirim, who took part in the trip, told Trend that she believes that the Azerbaijani state will turn these lands into paradise in the shortest possible time. However, the failure of the Armenian authorities to provide a map of mines slows down this process. For this reason, all countries of the world should require the Armenian state to provide maps of mines.

"This is a crime against humanity. A map of mines in these areas must be provided urgently," she said.

International traveler from Türkiye Fatma Garagozlu said it was a crime against humanity.

"I really liked the nature of Karabakh. You have very beautiful places. Hundreds of thousands of people lived in abundance in these parts. I wish Azerbaijan to make these places more beautiful than ever. I believe in this. Because you are a strong state," she said.

Guests will travel by road on the route Baku-Shusha-Agdam-Kelbajar-Lachin-Gubadly-Zyangilan-Jabrail (Khudafarin)-Baku for 3 days. The trip is of exceptional importance for the popularization of the liberated territories within the framework of "black tourism".

It should be noted that last year the leaders and well-known members of each of the 4 major world tourism networks (ETIC, MTP, TCC, Nomanmania) visited Karabakh and East Zangazur with large delegations in total 4 times. During these trips, about 200 foreign travelers from almost 30 countries of the world learned firsthand about the brutality, destruction committed by the Armenians during the occupation, and large-scale restoration and construction work in the liberated areas.