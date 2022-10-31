Azerbaijani social center for elderly citizens hosts 'Gymnastics for All' event (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 31. An event dedicated to the ‘Gymnastics for All’ gymnastic discipline has been held at the social service center for elderly citizens within the Azerbaijani Social Services Agency under the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of the Population, located in Bilgah settlement, Trend reports on October 31.

The event was organized within the framework of the ‘Sport for All’ project of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan jointly with the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation and the Social Services Agency.

The performance of ‘Alov’ team was presented at the event.

For the center residents, a master class and general exercises, consisting of a warm-up, gymnastics and dance movements under the guidance of specialists in gymnastics for all were held.

According to the center’s director Samira Mehdiyeva, the elderly living in the institution actively participate in such social events.

"Today, our center is implementing a big project - the Ministry of Youth and Sports of Azerbaijan, together with the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation, is holding an event on the ‘Gymnastics for All’ discipline. The gymnastics classes will be held for our center's residents twice a month. We thank the ministry and the federation for their attention to our residents," she said.

According to Ruslan Eyvazov, the trainer in the ‘Gymnastics for All’ discipline, the purpose of organizing the event is to increase interest in a healthy lifestyle among the older generation and to effectively organize the leisure of the elderly citizens.

"The event is attended by the 'Alov' team, members of which are participants of the Golden Age festival, which unites people aged 50 years and older. Members of our team Rena Manafova and Vera Knyazeva held a master class for the guests of the social service institution for elderly persons. The classes have aroused great interest among the center residents," Eyvazov stressed.

The ‘Gymnastics for All’ is the embodiment of entertainment, a healthy lifestyle and the philosophy of friendship. Regardless of age and fitness level, everyone can do ‘Gymnastics for All’.

The event held gave a lot of joyful and positive emotions to the residents of the institution of social services for the elderly citizens. They took part in gymnastics with great pleasure.