Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. A total of 438 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 15, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 104 citizens, the second dose – 106 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 195 citizens. As many as 33 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,916,246 vaccine doses were administered, 5,391,267 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,872,549 people – the second dose, 3,388,986 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,444 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.