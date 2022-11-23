Azerbaijan Academy of Sciences sets up commission for 1st State Program of 'Great Return'

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 23. A commission has been established at the Azerbaijan National Academy of Sciences (ANAS) in connection with the 1st State Program of the ‘Great Return’, Trend reports on November 23 via the decision of the ANAS Presidium.

According to the decision, a commission chaired by the President of ANAS Isa Habibbayli was established to develop an action plan based on the tasks assigned to the academy within the state program.

Habibbayli noted that the activities within the program are a logical continuation of the large-scale construction work being carried out in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh and Eastern Zangazur, an ideal roadmap for achieving strategic goals, as well as measures that will be implemented in the future.