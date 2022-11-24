Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 24. A total of 397 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Azerbaijan on November 24, Trend reports referring to the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected into 93 citizens, the second dose – 76 citizens, while the third dose and the next doses were received by 182 citizens. As many as 46 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.

Totally, up until now, 13,920,060 vaccine doses were administered, 5,392,203 citizens received the first dose of the vaccine, 4,873,458 people – the second dose, 3,390,643 people – the third dose and the next doses.

Besides, 263,756 citizens were vaccinated with a booster dose after a positive test result for COVID-19.