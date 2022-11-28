Visit of Azerbaijani researchers from Iran to Azerbaijan's Aghdam ends (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Title changed

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 28. The visit of Azerbaijani researchers from Tabriz, who work in the field of rights protection of the Iranian Azerbaijanis and currently reside in France, has ended, Trend's Karabakh Bureau reports on November 28.

Chairperson of the Ark Human Rights Protection Committee Jala Tabrizli and human rights activist, writer-researcher Mashalla Rezmi got acquainted with the consequences of Armenian vandalism, destroyed houses, as well as the process of building new multi-story residential houses.

Then they visited the ‘Imarat’ complex of Panahali Khan, the grave of Khurshudbanu Natavan, the Aghdam Juma Mosque and the Alley of Martyrs.

The employee of the special representative office of the President of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh economic region (except Shusha city) Araz Imanov got acquainted with the delegation about the general plan of Aghdam and informed them about the ongoing construction work.

The visit of the delegation to Shusha and Fuzuli cities is scheduled for November 29.