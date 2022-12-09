Azerbaijan to launch new system for improving land transport control - official (UPDATE)

Details added: first version posted on 11:37

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 9. Azerbaijan will be launching AYNA information system in the near future, Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rahman Hummatov told reporters on December 9, Trend reports.

The system was created by the Land Transport Agency under the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan.

"The new information system will help further improve the work of the Land Transport Agency. We have already completed work on it. Practice shows that such a system simplifies the work of state bodies," Hummatov explained.