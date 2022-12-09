Young Azerbaijani gymnast calls training for Sheki competitions 'exhausting'

SHEKI, Azerbaijan, December 9. The training for the upcoming competitions at the Olympics Sports Complex in Sheki was exhausting, the participant in the gymnastics competitions, young gymnast Kamilla Saidzade told Trend.

"Certainly, every competition is very important. I am content with my today's performance, but there is always something to work on, and I hope I will do better," said the 15-year-old gymnast.

Saidzade noted that the competitions are organized at a high level.

"Competitions are organized very well. There are wonderful conditions and a sports hall. I believe every competition is important, and thus I take them very seriously. Next year, I will be in the "adult" age group and change the program. I hope everything will be fine," she added.

Gymnastics competitions are being held on December 8-11 in the Sheki Olympic Sports Complex in Azerbaijan.

The competitions are dedicated to the 20th anniversary of the Azerbaijan Gymnastics Federation (AGF).

Within the joint competitions, the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Men's Gymnastics and Acrobatic Gymnastics, the 6th Azerbaijan Championship in Women's Gymnastics, Trampoline, and Aerobic Gymnastics, the 18th Azerbaijan Championship in Acrobatic Track Jumping (Tumbling), and the 27th Azerbaijan Championship in Rhythmic Gymnastics will be held.