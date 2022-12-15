Azerbaijan, South Korea discuss military cooperation (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov met with a delegation led by a member of the National Assembly of South Korea Lee Hunseung, the ministry told Trend on December 15.

Welcoming the guests, the minister praised the achievements as part of military cooperation with Korea.

Colonel General Hasanov informed the Korean delegation of the death of a serviceman, as well as the injury of seven people, four of whom were civilians, in the landmine explosion. These explosive mines were laid by Armenian military detachments in Kalbajar's Chirag village without any military necessity, but only to inflict human casualties.

The sides also exchanged views on prospects for the development of cooperation in the military, military-technical, military-educational, and other fields, regional security issues, as well as other aspects of mutual interest.