Russian peacekeepers celebrate Morocco's goal in 2022 World Cup match (VIDEO)

Society Materials 17 December 2022 21:58 (UTC +04:00)
SHUSHA, Azerbaijan, Dec.17. Azerbaijani protesters on the Lachin road and Russian peacekeepers have watched the game of Croatian and Moroccan teams for third place in the World Cup, Trend reports from the scene.

The match was broadcast by Azerbaijan Public Television on a large monitor installed on the territory where a peaceful protest of Azerbaijani NGOs has been taking place for the sixth straight day.

The cameras also caught the moment of joy of the Russian peacekeepers for goal of the Moroccan national team.

