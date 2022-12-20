Grave consequences of occupation of Azerbaijani lands still remain - official (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 16:33)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Although the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani territories has ended, its grave consequences still remain, said Chairman of the State Committee on Work with Diaspora Fuad Muradov during his speech at the Baku-Shusha International Forum, Trend reports.

He noted that, despite the end of the war, Armenia continues its military provocations.

Also, he mentioned the Zangezur corridor, echoing previous statements about Azerbaijan supporting the launch of this corridor.

"It will be beneficial for the entire Turkic world," he said.