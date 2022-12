BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 20. Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov arrived in Türkiye on December 20 to attend the trilateral meeting of the Azerbaijani, Turkish, and Georgian defense ministers, Trend reports citing the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the meeting, the sides will exchange views on the development of cooperation in a trilateral mode, ensuring the security of regional projects, and other issues of mutual interest.