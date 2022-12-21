Azerbaijani Ministry of Youth talks employment projects

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. The main problem in Azerbaijan, as in the rest of the world, is unemployment, Minister of Youth and Sports Farid Gayibov said on December 21 at the Career Development Forum held under the motto ‘Be ready for the future’ in Baku, Trend reports.

Gayibov noted that the ministry has prepared a number of projects in this direction.

“As part of the ‘Local’ project, over three months we met with more than 240 young people. Many were able to find work in the regions. They are building a business and working online in social media marketing (SMM)," the minister added.