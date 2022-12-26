Azerbaijan continues to implement third package of social reforms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 26. The criteria of need in targeted assistance in Azerbaijan increased from 170 manat ($100) to 200 manat ($117.6) and covers 280,000 people, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the State Social Protection Fund Himalay Mamishov.

He noted that the minimum pension has been raised from 200 manat ($117.65) to 240 manat ($141.18). This amendment will affect 40,000 people.

"The implementation of the third package of social reforms continues. As part of the ongoing reforms, there is an increase in the average monthly amount of labor pensions. The size of the old-age labor pension has increased by 11 percent compared to last year," he added.